Dolphins vs. Bills injury report update: Thursday’s Week 4 injuries

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have released their respective Thursday injury reports ahead of a Week 4 meeting between the AFC East rivals. Both teams are already dealing with some key players being sidelined during the week’s practices, and the Bills had a potential key player pop onto the report for the first time Thursday afternoon.

Miami’s injury report includes three players who did not participate in the day’s practice: wide receiver River Cracraft, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Cracraft sustained a shoulder injury during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3, an injury that could result in an extended stay on the sideline and possibly land him on injured reserve. Asked about that possibility on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said, “We are we are taking a little time to kind of assess that. That’s definitely not a certainty but it’s definitely not out of the question either. We’re just assessing and seeing how his body responds day in, day out. But I can promise you this, he will do whatever it takes to be back as fast as possible. I can promise you that.”

Ezukanma was inactive last week in what was believed to be a healthy scratch, but he has not practiced at all this week with a neck injury. Phillips is dealing with an oblique issue.

The good news for the Dolphins on Thursday was the upgrading of tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams. Both players were non-participants in Wednesday’s workout, but then were limited participants on Thursday. Armstead has been battling back, knee, and ankle injuries all year while Williams sustained a groin injury during last week’s game.

Also limited in practice were running back Salvon Ahmed (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle / groin), and tight end Tyler Kroft (back).

Full participants in the day’s practice included tight end Durham Smythe, who was upgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday as he deals with a hamstring issue. Cornerback Eli Apple (neck) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were also full participants.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who missed last week’s game due to a concussion was not included in the injury report as he cleared the concussion protocols on Thursday.

The Bills had a key player land on the injury report on Thursday with a wrist injury. Long snapper Reid Ferguson, brother to Miami long snapper Blake, did not practice after not being on the report on Wednesday. Also a non-participant was safety Jordan Poyer, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury he sustained in Week 3 as the Bills beat the Washington Commanders.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive back Siran Neal were both limited on Thursday, both upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday, and both dealing with ankle injuries.

Also dealing with an ankle injury is defensive end Leonard Floyd, but he was a full participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday. Also jumping up to a full participant on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday was safety Micah Hyde, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Cornerback Taron Johnson moved from limited to full on Thursday as he deals with a hip injury.