Dolphins Jaylen Waddle ruled out; Robbie Chosen, Cameron Goode elevated for Sunday’s game against Broncos

The Miami Dolphins have ruled wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos as the receiver continues to deal with a concussion he sustained in last week’s victory over the New England Patriots. He had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but was downgraded Saturday afternoon.

The team also announced the elevation of wide receiver Robbie Chose and linebacker Cameron Goode for Sunday. The move allows both players to be added to the game-day active roster and provides the team with some additional depth options. Under NFL rules, two players per week are allowed to be elevated from the practice squad and individual players can be elevated up to three times.

This is the first elevation for Chosen, a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the preseason with Miami but was among the roster cuts before the start of the regular season. He re-joined the team as a member of the practice squad.

Waddle’s eight receptions for 164 yards are second on the team this season, trailing wide receiver Tyreek Hill. River Cracraft, five receptions for 74 yards, and Braxton Berrios, five for 74, have been the depth receiving options for the early part of the season, with Erik Ezukanma seeing limited playing time in specific packages. Chosen likely jumps up the depth chart, potentially serving as the starter opposite Hill or serving as the third outside option behind Hill and Cracraft.

Goode has now reached his three-game elevation limit, having been on the active roster each of the first two weeks of the 2023 season for Miami. If the Dolphins want to continue to have him available, they would have to sign him to the 53-man roster before next week’s game.

Goode has provided special teams support through the first two games.