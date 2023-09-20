Broncos at Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle, Salvon Ahmed, and Xavien Howard don’t practice Wednesday

Three players didn’t practice and eight others were limited on Wednesday as the Miami Dolphins gear up for the season’s home opener against the Denver Broncos.

Offensively, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) and running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) did not practice. Cornerback Xavien Howard did not practice because he was given a rest day.

Coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Waddle and Ahmed when meeting with the media on Wednesday.

“Yes, he’s not practicing [Wednesday],” he said when asked if Waddle was still sidelined. “I’m not really worried about the timeline. I’m more worried about him getting right. I’m not really sure when that is nor have I tried to dig that up.”

“[Ahmed] won’t be practicing [Wednesday]. Until otherwise noted, I wasn’t planning for today or tomorrow. So we’ll see how it shakes out, but I always leave room for people to have an unexpected fast expeditious recovery. But as far as today, I’m not planning on seeing him.”

Tackle Terron Armstead (Back/Ankle/Knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (Knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Wrist), tight end Julian Hill (Ankle), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (Back), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Back), Andrew Van Ginkel (Ankle) were all limited. We’ll learn more about the severity of these injuries as the week progresses.

For the Broncos, linebacker Frank Clark (Hip), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (Ankle) and safety Justin Simmons (Hip) didn’t practice Wednesday. Tackle Garett Bolles was limited with an ankle injury.