Dolphins vs Patriots injury report: Friday updates include Terron Armstead questionable, adds Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, with a lot of good news - but one worrisome addition to the report. Miami listed four players as questionable for the game, headlined by left tackle Terron Armstead. After missing last week’s game with back, ankle, and knee issues, Armstead was able to practice on a limited basis throughout this week and now appears set to start on Sunday.

Joining him as questionable after being limited throughout the week are defensive back Elijah Campbell, with a knee issue, and tight end Julian Hill, with an ankle injury. The worrisome piece of the injury report is a Friday addition to the report. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips had not been on the injury report throughout the week, but was added as a limited participant on Friday with a back injury. He is also listed as questionable.

The Dolphins listed running back De’Von Achane (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (thumb), safety Brandon Jones (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique), and center Connor Williams (knee) on the injury report throughout the week, but removed them on Friday with no game status designation. All are expected to play on Sunday.

For the Patriots, they listed offensive tackle Trent Brown (concussion), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion), and guard Cole Strange (knee) as questionable. Brown and Sow did not practice throughout the week, while Jones was a Thursday addition as a limited participant then did not practice on Friday.

Center David Andrews and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, both with knee injuries, were on the injury report early in the week but were removed on Friday.

The Dolphins and Patriots face off on Sunday Night Football this weekend.