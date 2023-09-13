Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2 injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice for Miami

The Miami Dolphins may be close to seeing starting left tackle Terron Armstead make his 2023 regular season debut as the injured Pro Bowler returned to practice for the first time in weeks. Armstead, who has been dealing with knee, ankle, and back issues that caused him to sit out last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to the first Dolphins’ injury report for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Armstead spent much of last season as a limited or non-participant in practice, but was often still able to play in that week’s game. He played in 13 games for Miami in 2022, his first with the team after nine years with the New Orleans Saints. He was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl following the season.

Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert was listed on the report as a non-participant in the Wednesday workout. The team’s starter at the running back position, Mostert is dealing with a knee injury. Miami is thin in the position group, where Jeff Wilson, Jr., is on injured reserve. If Mostert does not improve during the week and cannot play on Sunday, Salvon Ahmed would likely be in line to start, with rookies De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks serving as the backups.

Along with Armstead, Miami listed defensive back Elijah Campbell, tight end Julian Hill, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as limited in the practice. Campbell has a knee issue, Hill an ankle problem, and Waddle is dealing with an oblique injury. Campbell and Hill were both inactive for last week’s game, while Waddle was able to play.

Achane was among the full participants in practice who were listed on the report. The rookie running back has a shoulder injury. Also full participants were cornerback Xavien Howard (thumb), safety Brandon Jones (knee), and center Connor Williams (knee).

The Patriots had two players not practice on Wednesday, tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow. Both players are dealing with concussions.

Limited participants in New England’s practice included center David Andrews, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and guard Cole Strange (knee).

Both teams will update their injury reports on Thursday and issue their final reports with gameday designations on Friday. The teams face off on Sunday Night Football with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.