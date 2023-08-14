Miami Dolphins Rookie Corner Cam Smith Returns to Practice Monday Morning

It would seem that Miami Dolphins fans can let out a collective sigh of relief when it comes to impressive rookie Cam Smith’s health. Head Coach Mike McDaniel remarked yesterday the team was “fortunate” that it shouldn’t be “long term at all.” Monday brought even more good news for Smith, going forward.

Cam Smith is at practice once again — no red jersey, although the Dolphins are not in pads today pic.twitter.com/heBtLRjLrO — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 14, 2023

The team wasn’t in pads, but Smith’s presence bodes well for his availability for the regular season and possibly even one (or both) of Miami’s final two preseason contests. Smith’s health is a much larger point of concern for the organization after losing Jalen Ramsey for the early portion of the regular season.

Smith played 22 snaps in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons and made some impressive plays, against the run and pass, before suffering a shoulder injury and exiting the game for the remainder of the night. It will be important for him to continue to learn the defense and improve ahead of the Dolphins regular season opener against the Chargers in three weeks and six days (but who’s counting?).

Just really impressive instincts and closing speed for Cam Smith pic.twitter.com/yolxEYQBMr — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) August 13, 2023

Garrett Nelson forces the back to take more depth and Cam Smith comes in to clean it up with a beautiful TFL. pic.twitter.com/gXOVjwBO9K — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) August 13, 2023

Other Injury News

Along with Cam Smith, Braxton Berrios and Kader Kohou also were not participating in 11 on 11 drills this morning. Berrios had some stitches put in after the Atlanta game and needs to wait a few days for those to heal before he’ll be able to return to full action. There’s been no official word on what could be holding Kohou out. Liam Eichenberg (who is currently in a battle for the left guard position) was also spotted on a stationary bike, not participating in practice.