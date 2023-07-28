Jalen Ramsey injury updates, news, and coverage

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey sustained a meniscus injury in his left knee during the team’s 2023 training camp period. A non-contact injury sustained during the second day of the team’s on-field practices, the injury required surgery and will likely keep Ramsey out of action through much of the season.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in the offseason, trading tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey. Entering his eighth year in the league, Ramsey has been a First-Team All-Pro selection three times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times. He has appeared in 108 career games, starting 107 of them, with 452 career tackles, two sacks, 19 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Ramsey started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing for them from 2016 into 2019 after having been the fifth-overall pick in the NFL Draft. He was traded from the Jaguars to the Rams during the 2019 season in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick and 2021 first- and fourth-round picks.

The latest news and updates surrounding Ramsey’s injury, surgery, and recovery can be followed below. Everything will be collected here to give you a one-stop shop to catch up on everything.