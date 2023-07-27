UPDATE - Jalen Ramsey injury: Timeline could be longer than 6-8 week initial estimate

Update: After the initial estimate of a six-to-eight week recovery for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey who sustained a knee injury on Thursday, it now appears the estimate may have been optimistic. David J. Chao, a former head doctor for NFL teams for 17 years, tweeted, “Trimming torn meniscus has him back near start of season. Repair with sutures has him out most if not all of season.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated there seems to be belief that this will be a full repair.

More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

Ramsey also tweeted again:

That end of the season push gon be legendary! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

It feels like Ramsey knows this is going to be a long rehab and is already looking toward a late-season return. While the initial recovery time seemed to lean toward a meniscus trim, it now seems like it may be a full repair and we will not get to see Ramsey, Miami’s biggest offseason player acquisition, for most of the year.

The Miami Dolphins will be without Jalen Ramsey to start the 2023 regular season after the All-Pro cornerback injured his knee in Thursday’s training camp practice. Ramsey is expected to undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The rehab time is estimated at six to eight weeks.

Miami traded for Ramsey this offseason, acquiring him from the Los Angeles Rams. He was set to start opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, giving Miami a dynamic cornerback duo. After spending the 2022 season without Byron Jones next to Howard, Miami appeared set to fix the issues they had throughout last year. With Ramsey off the field, the Dolphins’ cornerback group includes Howard and Justin Bethel, rookie Ethan Bonner, Keion Crossen, Tino Ellis, Noah Igbinoghene, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, rookie Cam Smith, and Bryce Thompson. Needham is on the non-football injury list as he looks to return from an Achilles injury sustained mid-season last year.

Miami’s Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers is six weeks away, giving Ramsey time to rehab his knee following surgery. If the recovery time is toward the longer end of the initial estimate, he likely would be returning for the team’s Week 4 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

More clarity on a timetable for Ramsey will likely come after the surgery is completed.

Ramsey released a message Thursday evening:

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! Appreciate the love & support! Time to get right!

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe added Ramsey’s surgery is scheduled for Friday.