Titans vs. Dolphins injury report: Robert Hunt out as Miami hosts Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday as the 2023 NFL Week 14 schedule ends. Both teams have updated their respective injury reports for the primetime meeting, with both clubs now scheduled to have key contibutors miss the game.

For Miami, starting right guard Robert Hunt was ruled out as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Liam Eichenberg will likely start in Hunt’s place. Eichenberg has developed throughout the season and has looked comfortable at right guard when asked to replace Hunt there.

Miami listed left tackle Terron Armstead and safety Jevon Holland as questionable for the game. Armstead has been dealing with injuries all season, currently trying to recover from knee and ankle issues. Holland has had both knees causing him problems and missed last week with the issue.

The Dolphins also listed running back Chris Brooks as questionable as he looks to return from the injured reserve list with a knee injury. If he were to be cleared to play in the game, Miami would have to activate him from IR and create a roster space for him.

Miami linebacker Jerome Baker had been on the injury report this week with a sprained knee, but he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

The Titans will be without defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, creating a hole in the middle of their defensive line. Simmons is dealing with knee injury. Also ruled out for the game were cornerback Kristian Fulton, who has a hamstring issue, and tight end Josh Whyle. Defensive lineman Teair Tart is questionable for the game for a personal issue.

Miami and Tennessee kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday from the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.