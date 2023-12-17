Jets vs. Dolphins inactive players list: Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard out for Miami in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins’ list of inactive players for their Week 15 game against the New York Jets reads like a Pro Bowl ballot. Miami will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland, guard Robert Hunt, and safety DeShon Elliott, all of whom are starters for the team. Miami comes into this game with major holes to fill on the field.

Also inactive is linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who is still working his way into game shape and familiarity with the defense after being signed by the team two weeks ago. Miami also listed quarterback Skylar Thompson as inactive, designating him as the team’s emergency quarterback.

Losing Hill is a huge blow to Miami’s offense. The receiver attempted to run routes in warmups before the game, but an ankle injury he sustained during last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans will prevent him from being able to play today. Hill is the league’s leader in receiving yards and is the main focal point for the Miami offense. Without Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should become the lead option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Miami may have to rely on the run game as well.

The good news for Miami is rookie running back De’Von Achane, who has been battling a toe injury all week, was not added to the inactive list, making him available for the game.

The Jets side of the inactive list includes wide receiver Jason Brownlee, tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman Carl Lawson, and cornerback Bryce Hall. Quarterback Brett Rypien was designated as the emergency quarterback.

The Jets and Dolphins kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.