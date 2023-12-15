Dolphins injuries mounting as team prepares for Jets in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back against the New York Jets in Week 15 after losing to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. They need to come away from the weekend with a victory, keeping them firmly in control of the AFC East, in contention for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture, and completing a season sweep of their division rivals. Based on the team’s Friday injury report, they may be doing it shorthanded.

The headline for the Dolphins is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose ankle injury from last week’s game has forced him out of practice all week and has him questionable for the game. Hill is not the only starter or key member of Miami’s roster who is on the lengthy injury report for the week.

The Dolphins ruled out safety DeShon Elliott and offensive lineman Robert Hunt for the game, Elliott as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms and Hunt with a lingering hamstring issue.

Joining Hill in the questionable category are running back De’Von Achane, tackle Terron Armstead, running back Chris Brooks, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Austin Jackson, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Other than Hill, everyone in the questionable category for Miami was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, the only full practice the Dolphins held this week.

Achane is dealing with a toe injury, Armstead has knee and ankle issues, and Brooks has a knee injury. Eichenberg has a calf issue, Holland continues to deal with strains to both knees, Howard has a hip injury, and Jackson and Van Ginkel are both dealing with oblique injuries.

The Jets injury report is much shorter than Miami’s. Wide receiver Jason Brownlee has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury while quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to practice but has been ruled out and has not been activated from the injured reserve list as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles tear.

Offensive lineman Carter Warren was listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

Running back Nick Bawden (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck), and offensive lineman Joe Tippman (shoulder) were listed as questionable after being on the injury report all week. Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee injury, landing as questionable in the final designation.

Miami’s injury issues could play a huge factor in this weekend’s game and their playoff positioning as we move into the postseason. Will any of the injured players be able to play through their ailment?