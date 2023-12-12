Connor Williams injury update: Dolphins center tears ACL

Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season with a torn ACL, head coach Mike McDaniel stated on Tuesday. The injury occurred in the first quarter of the team’s Week 14 Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. Liam Eichenberg filled in for Williams after the injury and will likely serve as the starter at center for the remainder of the season.

Williams, in his second season with the Dolphins and his second season playing center, was playing at a Pro Bowl level. He was third in the initial report of fan voting for the AFC centers and had a strong case to make it into the all-star event. Since joining the Dolphins, he has played in 26 games, all starts, at center. Before moving to Miami in 2022, he played four years with the Dallas Cowboys appearing 57 games with 51 starts at left guard.

The Dolphins offensive line has struggled to stay healthy this year, with right tackle Austin Jackson the ironman of the group. Left tackle Terron Armstead and right guard Robert Hunt were both out of the team’s game against the Titans. Eichenberg started the game in place of Hunt before having to slide into the center position.

Miami faces the New York Jets in Week 15.