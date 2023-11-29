Dolphins designate running back Chris Brooks for return from IR

The Miami Dolphins are designating rookie running back Chris Brooks to return from injured reserve, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s David Furones. The move opens a 21-day window during which Brooks is allowed to practice without using a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. If the team wants Brooks to play in a game, or before the 21-days are complete, they will have to create a space on the active roster. If they do not activate him before the end of the 21 days, Brooks will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Brooks sustained an ankle injury during the Dolphins’ Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. In six games played this season, Brooks carried the ball 15 times for 94 yards. He was a member of the special teams unit as well, playing 40 percent of the available snaps there.

The NFL allows a team to designate up to eight players for return from injured reserve during the season. Including Brooks, the Dolphins have used seven of those allocated slots. Miami activated offensive lineman Robert Jones, running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey,wide receiver River Cracraft, tackle Terron Armstead, and running back De’Von Achane previously.