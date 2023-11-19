Tyreek Hill injury update: League’s leading receiver heads to locker room in first half vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with injuries to key players early in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After running back De’Von Achane headed to the locker room, now receiver Tyreek Hill has joined him with an apparent injury. Hill was seen holding his arm or hand as he headed into the depths of the stadium.

Hill has had a history of needing to go get intravenous fluids during games to prevent and treat cramps. This could be another episode of that, but the team has given no updates.

Update 2: Hill returned to the game with 1:06 remaining in the first half. Miami leads 14-10 as Hill gets back involved in the game.

Update: Hill has returned to the sideline and has his helmet. Miami has listed him as questionable to return with a hand injury, and his hand is taped, but it does appear he will be able to get back into the game when Miami has the ball again.

Hill has seven receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Raiders. He caught a pass for a loss of four yards on the play before he headed into the locker room.

Miami trails the Raiders 10-7 in the middle of the second quarter. The team turned the ball over on downs at the seven-yard line after the Hill loss of four yards. Updates will be provided whenever they are available.