De’Von Achane injury update: Rookie leaves Raiders game in first quarter

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane has been taken to the locker room in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. He sustained an apparent knee injury during the first quarter after making a four-yard gain on a reception. The running was able to jog off the field on his own but had a noticeable limp.

He was immediately taken to the blue medical tent, where he spent an extended period of time. He was then escorted back into the locker room. Achane returned to the Dolphins’ active roster on Saturday after a four-game stint on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Miami will now have to rely on Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed for the remainder of the game. The team listed Jeff Wilson, Jr., as inactive for the contest.

The Dolphins have officially listed Achane as questionable to return to the game with the knee injury.

Miami trails the Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter.