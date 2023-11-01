Terron Armstead injury update: Dolphins designate tackle to return, open practice window

The 6-2 Miami Dolphins are set to face off against the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, taking a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC international. The Dolphins were quiet at the NFL trade deadline earlier this week, but that does not mean they are not in a position to bolster their roster. After cornerback Jalen Ramsey was activated off injured reserve last week, making his season debut against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins could soon see the return of another Pro Bowl starter. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media on Wednesday the team has designated tackle Terron Armstead for return from injured reserve.

Armstead will begin practicing on Wednesday and is eligible to play in Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Chiefs. With the IR-return designation, Armstead can practice for up to 21 days before Miami must decide to activate him or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season.

Miami has their bye week in Week 10. If the team was not hopeful that Armstead would be ready to play this weekend, burning a week of his 21-day window during the bye week would not seem to make sense.

Armstead was injured during Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The tackle was engaged in a block when another player rolled into his leg, injuring his knee. The Dolphins have been very conservative with injured players this year, opting to sideline them and protect them for the longterm rather than rush them back to play and risk further complicating the issue. Armstead was already dealing with back, knee, and ankle injuries this year, prior to the injury to the other knee.

The Dolphins and Chiefs are scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Sunday from Frankfurt, Germany, the only game in the morning slot for Week 9.