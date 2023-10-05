Giants vs. Dolphins injury report Week 5: Thursday update as Terron Armstead misses practice

The Miami Dolphins updated their Week 5 injury report on Thursday, upgrading two players following Wednesday’s report. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who is dealing with a knee injury, and safety DeShon Elliott, who has a groin injury, moved from limited participants in Wednesday’s practice to full participants on Thursday. Both players appear set to play in Miami’s Sunday home game against the New York Giants.

The bad news for Miami is that the rest of the injury report remained the same and is longer than the team would like. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead continues to miss practice with back, ankle, and knee injuries. The Pro Bowler left last week’s game after having his leg rolled up from behind, and head coach Mike McDaniel has said the injury will likely keep Armstead sidelined for “weeks”.

Limited participants for the Dolphins on Thursday included offensive lineman Lester Cotton, who is dealing with an ankle injury; linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who missed last week’s game with an oblique issue that could sideline him again this week; and center Connor Williams, who has a groin injury that forced him to miss last week as well.

Miami also listed offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) on the injury report as limited participants. Jones is looking to return from the injured reserve list, while Needham is trying to come off the physically unable-to-perform list. Both players have entered their 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster and could be added as early as this weekend if they are in game shape.

The Giants’ side of the injury report remained fairly static from Wednesday to Thursday. However, linebacker Micah McFadden was added to the listing as a limited participant due to a new ankle injury.

Not practicing for the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday were offensive linemen Shan Lemieux, John Michael Schmitz, and Andrew Thomas. Lemieux is dealing with a groin issue, Schmitz with a shoulder injury, and Thomas with a hamstring problem.

Running back Saquan Barkley remains limited in practice as he looks to recover from an ankle injury. The Giants’ offense needs Barkley back at 100 percent if they can find a way to correct the issues that have them only scoring an average of 10./5 points per game this season.

Also limited were tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (knee), offensive lineman Evan Neal (hand/ankle), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

Miami and New York kick off from South Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.