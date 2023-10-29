Patriots vs. Dolphins inactive players: Xavien Howard out, Jalen Ramsey in for Miami

The Miami Dolphins defense has been a mix-and-match unit all year, with players rotating in and out due to injuries. As the team prepares for their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots, they are getting a major piece on the field for the first time, but have two other pieces on the sideline. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who sustained a knee injury in the summer and has been on injured reserve all year, will make his Dolphins debut after being activated off IR this week and not being included on the team’s inactive players list.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland, however, will not be on the field. Both starting defenders were included on the inactive players list. Howard is dealing with a groin injury that had him listed as questionable on the injury report. Holland is still in the concussion protocols and was not cleared for this weekend’s game.

Also inactive for the Dolphins were wide receiver Robbie Chosen and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is the team’s emergency quarterback, officially listed as inactive but able to enter the game if both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White are injured.

The good side of the inactive list, players who were listed on the injury report during the week but are active for the game, included fullback Alec Ingold, running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Nik Needham, cornerback Cam Smith, and center Connor Williams.

The Patriots side of the release of the inactive list included wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, outside linebacker Josh Uche, tackle Vederian Lowe, tackle Calvin Anderson, and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Quarterback Will Grier is listed as the emergency quarterback.

The Dolphins and Patriots kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.