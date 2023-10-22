Jaylen Waddle injured in first half versus Eagles - Updated in third quarter

Miami Dolphins wide reciever Jaylen Waddle has sustained a back injury, the team announced during the second quarter of the team’s Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was officially listed as questionable to return. Update: Waddle returned to the game in the third quarter.

The Dolphins offense is sputtering early against the Eagles as the team trails 10-3 mid-way through the second quarter. Waddle has two receptions for 24 yards, nearly all of Miami’s 36 yards through their first 14 plays. The running game has lost seven yards for the Dolphins on four rushing attempts. Not having Waddle opposite wide receiver Tyreek Hill could make the offense’s ability to get back into the game that much more difficult.

Hill has five receptions for 19 yards. No other receiver has made a reception for the Dolphins.

We will update with more on Waddle’s injury, and his possible return to the game, as it is available.