Miami Dolphins injury update: Chris Brooks to IR

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday they had placed rookie running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve. The move comes five days after Brooks sustained an ankle injury late in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers. Brooks, an undrafted free agent out of BYU and California, could be eligible to return from IR ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 12 game at the New York Jets, but the Dolphins have already used, or will use, several of their eight allowed return slots from IR, so this move may end Brooks’ season.

In six games played for Miami, Brooks carried the ball 15 times for 94 yards. He was a member of the special teams unit as well, playing 40 percent of the available snaps there.

No corresponding roster move was announced to fill Brooks’ spot. The team could use the opening to activate running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., from IR. Wilson’s activation could allow him to serve as a depth option against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this week.