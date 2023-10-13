Panthers vs. Dolphins injury report Week 6 2023: Miami center Connor Williams ruled out

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, scheduled to face off on Sunday in a Week 6 contest, released their respective injury reports on Friday, providing game-day designations for several players. The biggest news for the Dolphins was the team ruled out starting center Connor Williams, leading to a likely start for the mulch-maligned Liam Eichenberg. The Dolphins’ offensive line has been a strength for the team this year, but Eichenberg has struggled in his limited playing time. His play could determine if Miami’s offense continues to have the high-level success they have had for much of this year in a game that appears to be one that should lead to a clear Dolphins win.

Also listed on the Friday injury report for Miami were fullback Alec Ingold (foot) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) both listed as questionable.

Miami included cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., (ribs/finger), and offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) on the injury report, despite all three being on inactive lists. Needham and Wilson, listed on the physically unable to perform and injured reserve lists respectively, are doubtful for Sunday’s game. Jones, also on injured reserve, is questionable for the game. If Miami wants any of the three to play on Sunday, they will have to make a roster move to activate them.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios and offensive lineman Robert Hunt, both with knee issues, were listed on the injury report during the week, but were cleared with no game designation on Friday.

The Panthers’ list of injuries included six players ruled out: safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps), guard Austin Corbett (knee), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), safety Xavien Woods (hamstring), and guard Chandler Zavala (neck). They also listed four players are questionable for the game, including tight end Ian Thomas, who appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday with a calf issue. Also questionable were defensive end Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip).