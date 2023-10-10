Dolphins sign running back Jake Funk to practice squad following De’Von Achane injury

The Miami Dolphins are adding free agent running back Jake Funk to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes shortly after news broke that rookie running back De’Von Achane sustained a knee injury during the team’s Week 5 victory over the New York Giants and is expected to miss several weeks. The team could place Achane on injured reserve, preventing him from playing for at least the next four weeks. That move could work in Miami’s favor, with the team’s bye week coming after their next four games, allowing additional recovery time for Achane.

Funk entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 coming out of Maryland. He has appeared in 20 games during his career, playing for the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts, primarily on special teams. He has four career carries for 15 yards and a reception for 12 yards. He had a brief stint on the New Orleans Saints practice squad during the 2022 season and began this season on the Colts’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in mid-September before being waived last week.

Miami’s running backs group includes Achane, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks on the active 53-man roster. Funk replaces Darrynton Evans on the practice squad after the Chicago Bears signed Evans to their active roster. The Dolphins could look to activate Jeff Wilson, Jr., off injured reserve as an additional depth option.