Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins quarterback sustained broken finger according to report

The Miami Dolphins are short-handed at quarterback with starting passer Tua Tagovailoa in the league concussion protocols for the second time this season. The injury, sustained last week against the Green Bay Packers but not recognized until the following day, caused Tagovailoa to miss the team’s Week 17 contest against the New England Patriots, with Teddy Bridgewater starting in his place.

Late in the third quarter with Miami leading 14-10, Bridgewater was intercepted on a pass, with Kyle Duggar returning the pick 39 yards for a touchdown. Bridgewater appeared to hit his hand on a helmet as he threw the pass, then was run over as he attempted to make a tackle. After the play, Bridgewater was seen on the sideline shaking his hand.

Ultimately, Bridgewater’s day would be done after that play, with rookie Skylar Thompson thrust into the game to try to make a comeback. Miami lost the game 23-21.

Now a report from Pro Football Talk indicates the hand injury that was described during the game as causing Bridgewater to not be able to grip the football is a broken finger. There is no report on how long Bridgewater could be sidelined by the injury, but a broken finger on the throwing hand is not likely to be a quick turnaround for any player.

“I don’t know the severity,” head coach Mike McDaniel said immediately following the game. “I believe it was on making the tackle on the pick-six, but that’s something that we’ll find out more in the coming days.”

There is also no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return from the concussion.

Thompson could be in line to start in Week 18 as Miami hosts the New York Jets. Miami needs a win over New York paired with a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Miami hosted quarterbacks Kyle Lailetta and Jack Coan for tryouts last week and could look to add one of them to the roster if it appears both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater will not be available for next week’s game.