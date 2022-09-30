Tua Tagovailoa releases statement following injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has released a statement following his head injury sustained Thursday night in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the second quarter of the game, Tagovailoa was tackled for a sack, hitting his head on the turf as he was going down. His arms immediately began to flex and his hands tightened as he dealt with the head injury.

After being taken off the field on a stretcher and being moved to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tagovailoa was cleared to leave the hospital and to fly back to South Florida with the team. He underwent additional tests, to include an MRI on Friday, with no further injuries reported. Tagovailoa is now in the league’s concussion protocol and will remain there until he is medically cleared to return to on-field action.

Friday evening, the quarterback released a statement on Twitter:

I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates. #TT4G #FinsUp

There is no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return to the field. On Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel stressed the most important thing right now is for Tua to get healthy. Miami faces the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 5 AFC East meeting.