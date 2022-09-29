Miami Dolphins backup quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater replaces Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have turned to Teddy Bridgewater to replaced Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback during the team’s Week 4 Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The move comes after Tagovailoa was thrown to the turf on a sack, leading to a scary situation where the third-year quarterback’s body seemed to lock up on him and he had to be placed on a backboard and stretcher to get off the field. Tagovailoa has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation of head and neck injuries.

Bridgewater is in his first season with the Dolphins, having spent 2021 with the Denver Broncos. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Minnesota Vikings in his career. He has thrown for 14,437 yards in his career on a 66.5 percent completion rate with 71 touchdowns and 43 interceptions, giving him a 90.6 career passer rating. He was selected to the 2015 Pro Bowl. He was the 32nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 coming out of Louisville.

Behind Bridgewater, the Dolphins have 2022 seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson. After coming out of Kansas State this year, Thompson played well during the preseason, leading to Miami keeping him on the 53-man roster. He was inactive for the first three weeks of the season, but Miami kept him active tonight due to back and ankle injuries Tagovailoa sustained last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was reported to be conscious and have feeling in all his extremities after leaving the stadium.