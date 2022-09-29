Dolphins update injury report ahead of TNF Bengals game

The Miami Dolphins issued an updated injury report on Thursday, adding linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to the list as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the Thursday Night Football contest, the Dolphins already had a long list on the injury report. Now, Van Ginkel gets added to the test of Miami’s depth.

Van Ginkel was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness. He joins a list of Dolphins who are questionable for the game that includes tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. (ribs/toe). Tagovailoa is expected to start tonight, though the team is still listing him as questionable.

Miami ruled out tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) for the game.

The Bengals side of the report listed offensive tackle La’el Collins (back) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) as questionable for the game. Defensive tackle DJ Reader (knee) and tight end Drew Sample (knee) were both ruled out.

Kickoff tonight is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.