Tua Tagovailoa injured, Teddy Bridgewater in for Dolphins vs. Bills; Update as Tua returns

Just before the two-minute warning in the first half of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been injured and taken to the locker room. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has entered the game.

Tagovailoa was injured on a play as he was forced back in the pocket, throwing a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle for an eight-yard gain on 3rd-and-3. He was shoved after throwing the pass, with Bills linebacker Matt Milano called for roughing the passer on the play. As Tagovailoa fell to the ground, his had bounced off the turf.

When Tagovailoa attempted to stand after the play, he was clearly off balance and could not walk. The trainers came out to look at him and immediately took him to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

The Dolphins and Bills are tied at 14 as halftime approaches.

Update: Tagovailoa has returned to the game at the start of the second half. He has cleared the concussion protocol and appears ready to keep playing.