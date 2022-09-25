Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 inactive players

The final countdown has begun to one of the biggest games on the NFL’s Week 3 schedule. The 2-0 Buffalo Bills are in Florida to face the 2-0 Miami Dolphins, the only game on the slate with both teams undefeated. The AFC East showdown features the Super Bowl favorites against the home-underdog looking to prove they can compete with the league’s elite. Will the Bills continue to be the buzzsaw chewing their way toward a Lombardi Trophy or will the Dolphins end a seven-game losing streak at the hands of the Bills and keep themselves in the national conversation?

The Bills come into the game banged up, especially in their defensive secondary. On Saturday, the team placed safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve. Seemingly the rest of the secondary, along with starters on the defensive line, have all ended up on the inactive list for today’s game. Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were all inactive due to injuries. Also listed on the inactive list were wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

Listed on the injury report as questionable, the Bills will have tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Gabe Davis for the game.

For Miami, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis were all inactive due to injuries. Carter continues to be in the concussion protocol while Long is dealing with an ankle injury and Davis has a knee issue. Also listed as inactive were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and quarterback Skyler Thompson.

The good news for the Dolphins is tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard are both active. Armstead has been dealing with a toe injury sustained in Week 1. He was able to play through it last week and it appears he will be on the field again this week. Howard injured his groin last week and was questionable through this week’s practice schedule, but now appears to be ready to play. He will likely be matched up against Stefon Diggs, currently second in the league in receiving yards, for much of the game, so he cannot afford to have any issues that slow him down.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.