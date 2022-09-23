Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 injury report: Buffalo rules out Micah Hyde, Ed Oliver, more

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills face off on Sunday in a Week 2 AFC East showdown. Both teams are 2-0 on the year and looking to establish themselves as the top contender in the division for the season. The Bills, the consensus Super Bowl favorites, have been a buzz saw through two weeks of the year, dominating their way into easy wins. Miami is the unproven challenger looking to not only knock off the favorite, but also gain the respect from the analysts talking about the game.

For the Bills, they are coming into the game banged up, especially on defense. The team released their final injury report of the week with four major pieces of their defense ruled out for the contest. Safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson will both miss the game following neck injuries sustained during last week’s game. Defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were both also ruled out, with Oliver dealing with an ankle injury and Phillips with a hamstring issue.

Buffalo also listed wide receiver Gabe Davis, tight end Dawson Knox, center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer, and defensive tackle Tim Settle on the report, all listed as questionable. Davis continues to be hampered by an ankle injury after missing last week’s game. Knox has a foot injury, Morse is dealing with an elbow injury, and Poyer has a foot issue. Settle has a calf injury.

For the Dolphins, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long have both been ruled out. Carter is dealing with a concussion he sustained in Week 1 and forced him to sit out last week. Long has an ankle injury that forced him to also miss Week 2.

Miami listed tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, cornerback Xavien Howard, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., as questionable. Armstead is dealing with a toe injury that he was able to play through last week, but has kept him from practicing throughout this week. Howard is dealing with a groin injury while Wilson has injuries to both his ribs and his toe.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.