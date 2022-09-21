Bills vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 3 injury report: Xavien Howard, Micah Hyde do not practice

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week as the two AFC East division rivals set to face off. Both teams head into the week coming off impressive wins and sitting at 2-0 on the season. Health could play a factor in deciding this week as some top-name veterans missed the first practice of the week for both clubs.

Miami saw tackle Terron Armstead sit out the workout with a toe injury. This is the same injury that kept him out some of last week’s practices, but he was able to play on game day. This feels like the Dolphins are taking care to keep Armstead as healthy as possible. Unless things got worse in the game or get worse throughout the week, Armstead is likely still going to be able to get on the field on Sunday.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard appeared on this week’s injury report with a groin issue. He played 52 of the 59 defensive snaps against the Ravens in Week 2, so there could be some concern at a position that is banged up for Miami coming into the week. This is a situation to watch.

Also missing practice were tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, as well as linebacker Melvin Ingram. Ingram was simply held out for a veteran rest day, so there is no concern of his availability for the weekend. Carter and Long both missed last weekend’s game, Carter with a concussion and Long with an ankle injury. If those issues continue to persist into this weekend’s contest, Miami has some depth questions at tight end, where Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and rookie Tanner Conner are the only three healthy players at the position. Carter’s absence also creates a large hole on special teams; Miami allowed the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown last week without Carter available.

The Dolphins also had linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on the injury report, listing them as limited on the day. Tindall is battling an illness while Wilson has injuries to his toe and his ribs. The ribs injury was a point of discussion for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel earlier in the week. He explained, “The good news is after the imaging and stuff, there’s no breaks, but it’s hurting pretty bad so it’s going to be a day to day situation. But we’ll see how that progresses. Those are – if you’ve ever had a rib injury, it affects every movement including breathing. So we’ll see how that progresses day to day.”

Miami included three players as full participants in practice, despite having some ailment. Conner and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis each have a knee issue while fullback Alec Ingold has a shoulder injury.

On the Bills’ side of the report, safety Micah Hyde headlines the release as he missed practice with a neck injury. Hyde left the Bills’ game against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter after making a tackle. He was able to walk off the field but was taken by cart back to the locker room and had to be checked out at a hospital after the game.

Hyde was not the only Bills player to sustain a neck injury after a scary situation with cornerback Dane Jackson after he collided with teammate Tremaine Edmonds near the end of the first half on Monday night. Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance, but initial reports indicated he had full mobility in all of his extremities. He walked out of the hospital after undergoing x-rays and a CT scan.

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were also non-participants on Tuesday. Knox missed the practice with a foot injury while Phillips was out with a hamstring issue.

The list of limited participants for the Bills included wide receiver Gabe Davis, whose ankle injury forced him to miss the Monday night game; center Mitch Morse with an elbow injury; defensive tackle Ed Oliver, dealing with an ankle issue; safety Jordan Poyer who has a foot injury; and defensive tackle Tim Settle, who has a calf issue.

Cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Matt Milano were both on the injury report, but were full participants in Buffalo’s Tuesday practice. Lewis has a forearm issue while Milano has a neck injury.