Dolphins vs. Ravens injury report update on roster moves on Saturday

The Miami Dolphins updated their injury report and elevated two practice squad players on Saturday afternoon. Miami will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

The Dolphins have downgraded Hunter Long from questionable to out on the injury report. The second-year tight end first appeared on the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue. He was limited in the workout on Friday and now will not be available for Sunday’s contest.

Along with the injury designation change for Long, Miami elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday’s game. Under NFL rules, two practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster on gameday each week. Each player can be elevated three times in the season, after which he would have to be signed to the 53-man active roster should the team want to use him in any future game. This is the first elevation of the year for Coleman while Cracraft was also elevated last week against the Patriots. He played 10 offensive snaps and four plays on special teams during the game.