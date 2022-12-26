Tua Tagovailoa injury updates: Dolphins quarterback in concussion protocol in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins may be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as they prepare for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins are currently seventh in the AFC playoff picture and could clinch a berth as early as Sunday if they can come away with a win and see the New York Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks later that afternoon. Miami may be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, however.

On Monday, Dec. 26, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel informed the media that Tagovailoa had landed in the NFL concussion protocols after developing symptoms sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. It is the second stint in the protocols for Tagovailoa this season after he suffered an on-field concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken to the hospital following that injury and missed the next two games.

There was no clear injury during the team’s Week 16 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and McDaniel did not indicate Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a head injury, but rather that the league’s protocols were triggered due to the symptoms Tagovailoa was describing.

We will keep up with all of the reports and updates throughout the week, or as long as it takes for Tagovailoa to clear the protocols and return to full health. You can check back into this StoryStream with the links below, for any new posts or updates.