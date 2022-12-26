Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocols after Packers game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the league’s concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday. According to McDaniel, Tagovailoa came into the team facilities on Monday and informed the doctors that he was suffering through concussion-like symptoms. McDaniel said the quarterback had not been diagnosed with a concussion and that it is unclear if Tagovailoa would be available to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, but that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be getting the first-team repetitions in practice this week.

On Sunday, after the Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, a tweet circulated that suggested Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in the first half of the game. Tagovailoa never showed symptoms and played the entire game, but the video does show the quarterback hitting his head on the turf, similar to how he hit his head on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that instance, Tagovailoa clearly sustained a concussion and was transported to the hospital before being cleared to travel home with the team. He missed two games recovering from that injury.

Saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew as soon as I saw it. This happened late in the 1st half. And I believe Tua played 2nd half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the hit in Cincinnati. 3 INTs in the 4th qtr. proved it to me. pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX — Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 25, 2022

There was no speculation during the game that Tagovailoa had sustained a head injury, but it could explain some of the decision-making and inaccuracies he had in the second half, leading to three fourth-quarter interceptions. No players, coaches, medical staff, independent observers, or referees seemed to think there was anything wrong with Tagovailoa during the game. Concussion symptoms can be delayed in appearing.

Miami faces the New England Patriots in Week 17. A win against the Patriots and a loss by the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks would clinch a playoff berth for Miami. More importantly, however, is the health of Tagovailoa, who may be forced to sit out this week - and possibly longer - as he deals with what appears to be another concussion this season.