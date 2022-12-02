Dolphins vs 49ers injury report: Austin Jackson out, Terron Armstead doubtful in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins could have an offensive line without two starters on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers. Right tackle Austin Jackson has been ruled out of the game as he deals with an ankle injury and left tackle Terron Armstead is doubtful with a pectoral muscle injury. Both players sustained their respective issues last week as Miami beat the Houston Texans, with their statuses becoming official on Friday with the release of the team’s injury report.

Dolphins head coach Mike Daniel had discussed both players during his pre-practice press availability on Friday, including ruling Jackson out. He told the media, “Okay, so I’m not going to rule out Armstead. I think we can rule out Austin (Jackson) for the game.”

He continued, speaking of Armstead, saying, “He has a diligent process that I’m not quite sure if he’s going to be – he’ll be out there but I’m not sure if he’s going to be out there while you guys are. Regardless, nothing will change. We’re going to see how he is and adjust on game day, but we’ll give him his time. He’s earned and deserved it.” Armstead is also dealing with a toe injury that has bothered him all season.

Reserve tackles Brandon Shell and Greg Little would likely start in place of Jackson and Armstead, though McDaniel played it a little coyly. McDaniel, when asked how Miami would fill the tackle positions, replied, “I know what you’re doing. This week we’re going to try – we’re going to play nine guards. It’s a new package we’re putting out there, so make sure you let (49ers Defensive Coordinator) DeMeco (Ryans) know that.”

Asked about who would lineup where in the new nine-guard package, McDaniel added, “I can’t give you that. Then they’re going to know our plan. So I’m going to keep that tight to vest, just because that is in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

Miami’s injury report also included quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Myles Gaskin, both listed as questionable. Bridgewater, who was inactive the last two weeks, is dealing with a knee injury. Gaskin has issues with both his shoulder and ankle. Both players were limited in practice on Friday, an improvement for Gaskin who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Bridgewater was limited all week.

The 49ers have not released their side of the injury report. We will update once it is available.

Kickoff for the Dolphins at 49ers game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.