Dolphins vs. Bears inactive players lists: Austin Jackson not yet ready for return

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears kick off at 1 p.m. ET today. As they close in on the start of the game, both clubs have released their respective inactive players list, identifying the players who will not participate in the contest. Under NFL rules, teams must limit their 53-man regular season roster to 46 players on game day, with the list must be released 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Dolphins’ list included wide receiver River Cracraft, who is out for the second-straight week. Last week, Cracraft missed the game with a neck injury but seemed to be fully recovered from that this week, only to have an illness force him to miss today’s game. Miami also listed offensive tackle Austin Jackson on the inactive list. He sustained an ankle injury in Week 1, leading to the IR designation. He returned to practice three weeks ago, starting the league’s 21-day clock for a team to either bring the player back to the 53-man roster or keep the player on IR for the remainder of the year. Jackson was reaching the 21-day limit and, despite the ankle not yet being fully ready, Miami elected to pull him back up to the 53-man roster and let him continue to recover rather than lose him for the rest of the season.

Miami’s inactive list also includes running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and quarterback Skylar Thompson.

The Bears’ inactive list includes wide receiver Velus Jones, Jr., offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges, defensive back Lamar Jackson, and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. Carter was the only player on the Bears’ final injury report this week, listing him as questionable for the game with an illness.