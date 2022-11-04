Dolphins rule out River Cracraft, Austin Jackson doubtful vs. Bears in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins started Week 9 with 22 players on the injury report, then over the course of the week several players fall off the report as they prepared for facing the Chicago Bears this weekend. On Friday, they released their final version of the injury list for the week, with six players remaining on the list, including the addition of linebacker Jaelan Phillips on Friday.

The Dolphins ruled out wide receiver River Cracraft, who is dealing with an illness, for Sunday’s game. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who was activated off injured reserve this week, is listed as doubtful as he continues to be plagued by ankle and calf issues. The team listed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner, Phillips, and safety Eric Rowe as questionable for the game. Armstead continues to play through a toe injury he sustained early in the season and has had a Achilles issue added to the problems this week. Conner is dealing with a knee injury, while Phillips is dealing with a new quadriceps injury. Rowe, who was a healthy scratch for last week’s game, had a hip issue come up on Thursday, but was full participant in Friday’s practice.

For the Bears side of the report, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter was the only player on the final report. He is listed as questionable as he deals with an illness.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is at 1 p.m. ET from Chicago’s Soldier Field.