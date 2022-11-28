Dolphins sign OL Kendall Lamm to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday the signing of veteran offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to the team’s practice squad. The move comes after injuries to left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson in the team’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Armstead is expected to miss some time with a pectoral muscle strain while Jackson has an ankle injury. Jackson also injured his ankle in Week 1, causing him to land on the injured reserve list and miss nine games, He returned for the Texans game, playing 72 snaps before being injured; the injury is to the same ankle, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, but it is a different injury.

Lamm originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed out of Appalachian State by the Texans in 2015. After four years, he moved to the Cleveland Browns, playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons with them. In 2021 he played for the Tennessee Titans and spent the 2022 training camp with the Detroit Lions. He has appeared in 86 games with 28 starts over his seven seasons in the league.

The Dolphins also announced they restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad on Monday, bringing him off the injured list. Swain was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida by the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in 33 games with nine starts in two seasons for the Seahawks before being released at the end of the 2022 training camp. He joined Miami’s practice squad at the start of September, but was moved to the injured list on Oct. 25.

To make space on the practice squad for both players, Miami released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson. Both players had been on the practice squad for about a month.

Miami faces the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in a Week 13 contest in Santa Clara, California. If Armstead or Jackson are not available, the team could turn to Brandon Shell and Greg Little to fill in on the starting lineup. Lamm could be elevated from the practice squad to provide game-day depth in that situation.