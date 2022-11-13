Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah suffers season ending injury

The Miami Dolphins have a lot to celebrate as they head into their bye week with a dominating win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, not everything is celebratory for Miami today. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah appears to be out for the year with a torn triceps muscle. The injury will require surgery and land Ogbah on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Ogbah was injured in the second quarter of the game against the Browns, initially being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline before heading back to the locker room. The team initially described the injury as an elbow issue and he was listed as questionable to return.

Ogbah recorded 11 tackles and one sack this season. He had reached nine sacks each of the last two years with the Dolphins. Prior to joining Miami, he spent the 2019 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and played for the Browns from 2016 through 2018.

Miami added linebacker Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline last week to bolster their pass rush, looking to team him up with Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram, Christian Wilkins, and Andrew Van Ginkel to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. The injury to Ogbah changes the outcome of that trade, making Chubb now the replacement for Ogbah rather than a compliment to him.

Miami has their bye week this week, so the team could look to adjust the team’s scheme to cover for the loss of Ogbah, or they could look to workout free agent pass rushers to add some depth to the group.