Browns vs. Dolphins inactive players in Week 10: Teddy Bridgewater out, Austin Jackson active

The Miami Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, kicking off their Week 10 matchup at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams have released their respective inactive players list for the game, dropping their 53-man roster to the league-mandated 46 players available for the game. The lists includes players who have been ruled out of the contest with injuries, as well as players who are not in the gameplan for the day.

The Browns ruled out two players on Friday’s injury report, with tight end David Njoku missing the game with an ankle injury and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out with a knee injury. The Dolphins listed tight end Hunter Long, who is in the concussion protocol and is battling an illness, as out on Friday as well.

Cleveland included quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Demetric Felton, Jr., cornerback Thomas Graham, Hr., guard Michael Dunn, and defensive tackle Perrior Winfrey along with Owusu-Koramoah and Njoku.

Joining Long on the inactive list for Miami are running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and wide receiver River Cracraft. Bridgewater, the team’s backup quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, reportedly had a knee injury flare-up this week that will force him to miss the contest, making Skylar Thompson the backup for the game.

Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson was not included on the injury list, clearing the way for him to return to action after missing the last eight weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on injured reserve after Week 1, then was brought back to the 53-man roster last week, but was inactive as he continued to recover from the injury. It now appears he will be available - and potentially starting at right tackle - for today’s game.