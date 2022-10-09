Tyreek Hill injury: Dolphins receiver in walking boot after Jets loss

The Miami Dolphins lost their Week 5 game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in a game filled with flags and injuries. Headlining the day was the elbow injury to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was ruled out of the game under the new concussion protocols that went into effect on the day. Bridgewater, starting in place of Tua Tagovailao who is in the concussion protocol after an injury last week, was hit on the first offensive snap of the game for Miami but someone reported he stumbled slightly so he was checked for a head injury. Under the new league rules, he was prevented from re-entering the game due to the stumble, despite showing no concussion symptoms and clearing all tests.

Shortly after Bridgewater’s injury, left tackle Terron Armstead left the game with an aggravation of the toe injury that has limited him in practice much of the season. The Dolphins were down two starters in the first quarter and the offense struggled throughout much of the game.

And those injuries do not include the prior injuries that had players like cornerback Xavien Howard inactive for the game with a groin issue and cornerback Byron Jones still on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from knee surgery. Near the end of the game, another injury occurred that could continue to hamper the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was designated as questionable to return in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. With the Dolphins unable to generate the amount of offense needed to come back from a 40-17 deficit, it made sense for Miami to keep him out of the rest of the game.

Except, after the game, it appears it may have been a little more than just keeping a player out in a blowout. According to South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones, Hill had his left foot in a walking boot after the game. Furones added Hills said he felt fine.

During his post-game media availability, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stated Hill had his foot stepped on during the game.

Maybe it is purely a precautionary situation as the Dolphins get ready to travel home to South Florida from New York. Or maybe it is a situation that needs to be monitored this week. The Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.