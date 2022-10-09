Dolphins vs. Jets: Inactive players lists in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins released their inactive players list ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headling the list. Tagovailoa’s inclusion is not a surprise as the quarterback continues to recover from a concussion he sustained in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tagovailoa out of the game earlier this week and Tagovailoa did not travel with the team to New Jersey for today’s game. Teddy Bridgwater will start in place of Tagovailoa, with no set timetable for Tagovailoa’s return to the field.

Co-headlining the list for Miami is cornerback Xavien Howard who injured his groin in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, then tried to play through it in Week 4 against the Bengals. The Dolphins will be without both of their starting cornerbacks this week as Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from knee surgery.

Joining Tagovailoa and Howard on the inactive players list are wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Hunter Long, and linebacker Trey Flowers. Ahmed landing on the inactive list with Myles Gaskin active is the opposite situation the team has used the last couple of weeks with regard to the depth running backs option. Long has indicated he is healthy and ready to play, but the Dolphins have kept him on the inactive list this week.

The Jets side of the inactives list includes quarterback Mike White, tight end Lawrence Cager, safety Tony Adams, linebacker Quincy Williams, wide receiver Denzel Mims, and cornerback Bryce Hall.

Kickoff for the Dolphins and Jets is at 1 p.m. ET from East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.