Dolphins vs. Jets injury report: Miami rules out Tua, Carter in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s New York Jets game. Head coach Mike McDaniel earlier in the week had stated Tagovailoa would miss the game as he recovers from a concussion, but now the team has made it official. Tagovailoa will not travel with the team to New York, but has avoided a move to the injured reserve list.

Also ruled out of the game for the Dolphins was tight end Cethan Carter, who is also dealing with a concussion. While Tagovailoa sustained his injury in last week’s Thursday Night Football game, Carter has been dealing with his since Week 1.

The Dolphins listed running back Salvon Ahmed, tackle Terron Armstead, defensive back Keion Carter, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Xavien Howard, offensive line Robert Jones, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as questionable for the game. Ahmed and Jones are both dealing with back injuries, while Crossen is dealing with glute and shoulder issues. Waddle and Howard are both working through groin issues, while Armstead continues to deal with a toe injury. The team likely is looking for all three players to play on Sunday, but they have a chance of missing the game.

Hill was added to the injury report on Thursday with a quadriceps injury. “I can say with 100 percent conviction he will play or he won’t play,” McDaniel jokingly explained during his media availability on Friday. “And that’s all (Jets head coach Robert) Saleh is getting. Yeah, he had something come up. We’re treating it and we’re very hopeful he’ll play.”

The Jets side of the injury report is much shorter. Tackle Max Mitchell was ruled out with a knee injury, as was linebacker Quincy Williams with an ankle issue. Linebacker Marcell Harris was listed as questionable with a neck injury.