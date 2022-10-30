Dolphins vs. Lions inactive players list: Eric Rowe a surprise scratch for Miami; Updated with Rowe reaction

[Update]: Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe was listed as a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The move was surprise to many, including Rowe:

I’m just as shocked too… — Eric Rowe (@TheEricRowe) October 30, 2022

The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions have completed their final step before kickoff, releasing their respective inactive players list. Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to have 53 players on the regular season roster and can elevate two players from the practice squad to have available for game day, but only 46 players total can suit up for the game. The remaining players must be declared inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. With a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 8, the Dolphins and Lions are at that mark.

Miami ruled wide receiver River Cracraft out of the game on Saturday after he sustained a neck injury. The Lions ruled safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ofeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) out of the game with their respective injuries on Friday’s injury report.

Joining Cracraft on Miami’s inactive players list are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Skylar Thompson, and safety Eric Rowe. The good news for Miami is cornerback Xavien Howard is active for the game, but not having Rowe, who appears to be a healthy scratch from the contest, is a surprise. The Dolphins placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL. Rowe would seem to be the natural replacement for him.

Along with their injured players, the Lions listed defensive lineman Michael Brockers as inactive.