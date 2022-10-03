Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Quarteback ruled out vs. Jets; Dolphins sign Reid Sinnett

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on Monday morning and ruled starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa is recovering from a concussion sustained during the team’s Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and, while he is in the team facility according to McDaniel, the third-year quarterback is still working his way through the concussion protocols.

“He’s had a couple of good days,” McDaniel explained. “But he’s just trying to go through the proper procedures and protocols so he feels 100 percent.”

McDaniel did confirm Tagovailoa’s MRI came back clean with no further injuries.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa, with Skylar Thompson serving as the backup. McDaniel also announced the team had signed Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, giving the team a fourth quarterback if needed as Tagovailoa recovers. Sinnett previously spent time with the Dolphins beginning in 2020 when he was signed to the practice squad. He was also on the practice squad in 2021 before being promoted to the active roster but was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles when Miami attempted to return him to the practice squad.