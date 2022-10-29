Dolphins injury report update vs. Lions: River Cracraft added ahead of Week 8 contest

The Miami Dolphins ruled wide receiver River Cracraft out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The team updated the injury report on Saturday, adding Cracraft after the receiver had not been listed at all during the week. He is listed as having a neck injury.

The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders from the practice squad on Saturday to add depth to the position following Cracraft’s injury. The Dolphins wide receivers for the game are expected to be Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Sanders. Miami could also look to get tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Raheem Mostert more involved in the passing game this week.

Cracraft is the only player ruled out of the game for the Dolphins, where the rest of th injury report did not change. Listed as questionable for the game are tight end Tanner Conner, with a knee issue; safety Clayton Fejedelem, with a groin injury; cornerback Xavien Howard, with injuries to both groin muscles; punter Thomas Morstead, who has an illness; tight end Durham Smythe, with a hamstring issue; and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, with a back injury.

The Lions ruled out safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) on Friday. They also have guard Jonah Jackson (neck) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) on the report, both listed as questionable. Both Jackson and St. Brown are trending toward being available for the game.