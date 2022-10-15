Vikings vs. Dolphins injury report update on Saturday removes Teddy Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins have issued an updated injury report on Saturday. As they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s Week 6 game, the Dolphins have removed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the report. Bridgewater had been listed as questionable for the game as he continued to work his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he was cleared on Saturday.

Bridgewater was pulled out of last week’s game against the New York Jets after one snap. He was hit on a play in the endzone as he tried to make a pass, taking him to the ground. As he stood up after the play, he clenched his hand several times before heading back to the huddle. A spotter at the game deemed Bridgewater to have stumbled, despite in-game and independent video never showing a stumble, and he was removed to be checked for a concussion. Under the newly updated concussion protocol, the reported stumble was enough to rule Bridgewater met the ataxia criteria and he was therefore immediately prohibited from returning to the game and had to pass all concussion protocol tests before he would be cleared to return to practice or game action. Bridgewater never showed any symptoms of a concussion and passe every test given to him during the game last week and throughout the week of practice leading up to Saturday.

The concussion that never was cost Bridgewater all of Week 5, and then sidelined him for all of the team’s Week 6 preparations. Now that he has been removed from the injury list, he is available for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but he will serve as the team’s backup quarterback behind Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins determined that the unknown availability for Bridgewater throughout the week and Thompson’s availability to game plan for Sunday made the rookie the better choice as the game’s starter.

The team’s normal starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, also cleared concussion protocols on Saturday, but the team has ruled him out of the game after two weeks of not practicing. He is expected to be back under center for the team in Week 7 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The remainder of the Dolphins’ injury report remains unchanged. Cornerback Kader Kohou is doubtful for tomorrow with an oblique injury. Tackle Terron Armstead is questionable with a toe injury, while defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), ad tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) are all also listed as questionable.

Minnesota listed outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum and running back Alexander Mattison as questionable. Wonnum has an illness while Mattison is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff for tomorrow’s game is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.