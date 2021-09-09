Dolphins at Patriots injury report Week 1 2021: Thursday updates

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have issued their updated injury reports ahead of the two AFC East rivals facing off in a Week 1 contest. Thursday’s update continues to list who was a full participant, who was a limited participant, and who did not practice due to injury. Friday’s injury report will indicate the game status for the players.

The Dolphins’ side of the report did not see a change from Wednesday. For Miami, tackle Liam Eichenberg continues to be limited with a thigh injury and wide receiver Preston Williams is limited with a foot issue. The team listed running back Salvon Ahmed (back), safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee), and wide receiver Albert Wilson (quadriceps) as full participants on Wednesday.

The NFL injury reports do not include players on reserve lists, where the Dolphins currently have left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen, both due to COVID-19 issues.

The Patriots saw wide receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Jalen Mills, both with ankle issues, go from limited in Wednesday’s practice to not participating on Thursday. Tackle Yodny Cajuste continued to be limited with a hamstring problem, while the team added linebacker Ronnie Perkins to the list as a limited participant with a shoulder issue.

The Dolphins and Patriots kickoff at 4:25pm ET on Sunday.