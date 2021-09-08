Dolphins at Patriots 2021 Week 1: Wednesday injury report

The Miami Dolphins head to Massachusetts this weekend to open their 2021 NFL season against the New England Patriots. Wednesday, while it means practice for the players, means we get our first look at how healthy the team is heading into the contest. Both the Dolphins and Patriots have released their first injury reports of the season, with not a lot of surprises on the list.

For Miami, tackle Liam Eichenberg and wide receiver Preston Williams were limited. Both players have been dealing with injuries, Eichenberg with a tight issue and Williams with a foot problem. Both players could be available come Sunday, but will have to continue to be monitored throughout the week.

The Dolphins also listed running back Salvon Ahmed (back), safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee), and wide receiver Albert Wilson (quadriceps) on the report, but all were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots listed wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), and safety Jalen Mills (ankle) on their side of the report, with all three limited in their workout on Wednesday.

The Dolphins and Patriots kickoff at 4:25pm ET on Sunday.