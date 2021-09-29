Colts vs. Dolphins injury report 2021 Week 4

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who have lost all three games to start the season. Both teams want the rebound that could end their early season struggles and spark a potential playoff push. Who can come out and do it on Sunday?

The Dolphins’ injury report for the start of the week includes wide receiver Will Fuller not participating in Wednesday’s practice with issues to his chest and elbow. Linebacker Jerome Baker was listed with a hamstring in Wednesday’s practice, while a foot and quadriceps injury kept center Michael Deiter from a full practice.

Cornerback Xavien Howard’s shoulder, safety Brandon Jones’ ankle, and wide receiver DeVante Parker’s shoulder forced the three players onto the injury report, though they all were full participants in practice.

The Colts saw a slew of players not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Tight end Jack Doyle missed the workout with a back injury, while an ankle held out linebacker Darius Leonard, ankle and knee issues sidelined guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kwity Paye was out with a hamstring injury, tackle Branden Smith has foot and thumb issues, safety Khari Willis missed the workout with ankle and groin problems, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods would out with a back issue, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was sidelined with an ankle injury. Tackle Eric Fisher also did not practice as he was given a veteran’s rest day.

Guard Mark Giowinski and running back Jonathan Taylor were both limited on Wednesday with knee issues. Quarterback Carson Wentz was also limited as he deals with an injured ankle.

The Dolphins and Colts kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.