Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 Week 3 injury report: Tua Tagovailoa out, Josh Jacobs doubtful

The Miami Dolphins on Friday officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The news was not surprising, though, as head coach Brian Flores told the media on Wednesday that Tagovailoa’s fractured ribs would keep him from playing this weekend. The team will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Raiders.

Taogvailoa is the extent of the Dolphins’ injury report. Everyone else on the injury report earlier in the week, guard Jesse Davis (knee), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), and wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) were all full participants in Friday’s practice and were not given a determination for the game, indicating they are all expected to be available on Sunday.

The Raiders ruled out three players, guard Richie Incognito with a calf injury, safety Dallin Leavitt with a concussion, and safety Roderic Teamer with an ankle injury. All three did not participate in any practices this week.

Also a non-participant in workouts this week was running back Josh Jacobs, who has an ankle issue, but he was listed as doubtful, making him likely to not play but leaving open the door.

Las Vegas also listed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral / toe), defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), safety Johnathan Abram was (Achilles), quarterback Derek Carr (ankle), fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (knee), and tackle Alex Leatherwood (back) on the injury report throughout the week, but all were cleared for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins and Raiders kickoff at 4:05m ET Sunday from Las Vegas.